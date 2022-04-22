Next round of comprehensive plan update meetings moved to Town Hall

The final three comprehensive plan update meetings that Riverhead Town had scheduled next week at Riley Avenue Elementary School have been moved to Riverhead Town Hall.

The meetings will still be held at 6 p.m.

The meeting Monday covers housing and community service. Tuesday’s meeting will cover transportation and infrastructure. The final meeting of the week Wednesday covers agriculture and historic resources.

An agenda for each meeting can be found on the town website. Jefferson Murphree, Riverhead’s building and planning administrator, cited low turnout and technicals reasons for the change in venue.

The meetings will continue to be accessible via Zoom or in person.

For further information or questions, contact Jefferson Murphree at 631-727-3200, ext. 239.

