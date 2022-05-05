Real Estate Transfers: May 5, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated March 20-26, 2022.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Fayerman, L, & Rodik, M, to 1911 ILMK LLC, 356-14 Oakleigh Ave (600-40.1-1-14), (R), $170,000

• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Celentano, James, 4102 Fox Hill Dr #4102 (600-40.4-1-19), (R), $410,000

• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Benante, Ryan, 4104 Fox Hill Dr, #4104 (600-40.4-1-21), (R), $395,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• 251 Twomey Avenue LLC to 251 TR LLC, 251 Twomey Ave & lot 15.002 (600-100-1-15.3), (V), $2,100,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development to Komar Family Trust, Harvest Pointe, Unit 29 (1000-102.1-2-3), (R), $740,000

• Blair Hudson Peconic Trust to 4660 Vanston Road LLC, 4660 Vanston Rd (1000-111-10-15), (V), $1,750,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Thompson, S, by Referee to EZ Homes Solution US LLC, 15 Ludlam Ave (900-141-2-18.2), (R), $220,000

• McGinness, W & E, to Reeves Bay Marina LLC, 60 Bay Ave (900-147-2-11.1), (R&E), $850,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Stein, C & V, to Parsons, Christopher, 4345 Route 25 (1000-35-2-9.2), (R), $1,100,000

• Klotzer Jr, K & I, to Karanicolas, Nicholas, 1710 Kerwin Blvd (1000-53-4-44.4), (R), $847,500

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Dris, A, to Beachwood Farms LLS, 272 Herricks Ln (600-23-1-7), (R), $700,000

• Muchowski, T, by Executor to Weber, Elizabeth, 125 St Mary’s Dr (600-69-3-21), (R), $535,000

• Gargan, J, & Dennehy, J, to Chumas, Charles, 23 Oak Dr (600-70-1-5.4), (R), $695,000

• Kosan, M & C, to Hallock, Jeffrey, 38 Beach Rd (600-70-1-57), (R), $725,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Albanese, C & L, to Lippmann, Richard, 1835 Reeve Rd (1000-100-3-10.4), (R), $1,410,000

• 2050 Deep Hole Drive to Austin, Christopher, 2200 (now 2050) Deep Hole Dr (1000-123-4-5.1), (R), $1,350,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Joynes, C, Trust to Brbutovic, Safet, 1185 -1 Northville Tpke (600-84-3-1.7), (R), $775,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Spano, S, & Miller, C to Spinello, Pasquale, 52920 CR 48, Unit 9 (1000-51.1-1-9), (C), $690,000

• Hastanan, M, to White, Gregory, 550 Locust Ln (1000-62-3-31), (R), $535,000

• Reich, M & K, to Rodriguez, Rebecca, 185 Sunset Way (1000-91-1-14), (R), $770,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Scalia, A, to Boyland, Kenneth, 104 Northside Rd (600-24-2-31.3), (R), $1,720,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)