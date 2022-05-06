Cutchogue man leads police on car chase, arrested after crashing in Calverton

A Cutchogue man allegedly responsible for a burglary fled Southold police in a Jeep Liberty Friday morning and eventually crashed in Calverton, where he was detained by officers in the Riverhead Town Police Department.

Southold police initially received a report of a man wearing a red lifeguard shirt who was chasing people on the beach at Nassau Point. Officers responded and found 35-year-old Alexander Ellioff at a nearby residence.

He fled the officers and left in the white Jeep Liberty. Police pursued Mr. Ellioff, who refused to stop, until reaching the town border on Sound Avenue in Mattituck.

Riverhead police and New York State police were notified, Southold police Chief Martin Flatley said.

The vehicle was later spotted after it was in a collision at Route 25 and Edwards Avenue in Calverton. Mr. Ellioff was detained by Riverhead police and then arrested by Southold officers.

He was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

An investigation revealed Mr. Ellioff was responsible for a burglary at two buildings in the Nassau Point beach area. He was found to be in possession of proceeds from the buildings, police said.

He faces charges of burglary, menacing, resisting arrest and numerous traffic violations, police said.