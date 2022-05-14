Blotters: Riverside man arrested for DWI after stealing a vehicle, fleeing the scene of an accident

• Southampton Town police arrested a Riverside man on Monday for driving while intoxicated. Southampton police arrested a Flanders man for allegedly stealing a vehicle and later fleeing the scene of an accident on Monday.

Daniel Reyesrubio, 22, broke the window of the vehicle and stole it from where it was parked in Riverside, according to a police report. Mr. Reyesrubio was later involved in an accident, where he fled the scene on foot. He was detained and taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for minor injuries.

Mr. Reyesrubio has been charged with criminal mischief in the third degree and fourth degree, grand larceny in the third degree, and leaving the scene of an accident that caused property damage.

• Riverhead Town police arrested a Riverside man on Monday for driving while intoxicated.The driver of a 2020 Honda Civic refused to stop when a marked Riverhead police car tried to pull him over Saturday morning about 6 a.m., according to police, who said the car then ran a red light at the intersection of East Main Street and Roanoke Avenue.

The vehicle continued west onto West Main Street, driving in an erratic manner, after it went through a steady red light without stopping, according to police.

An officer tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver kept going, police said.

The driver then pulled into the parking lot at Velvet Touch Moving on West Main Street and crashed into a large truck that was parked there.

Police identified the driver as Arthur Cortes, 54, of Medford.

He suffered minor injuries during the collision and was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Ambulance, police said.

Mr. Cortes was arrested and following treatment was taken to Riverhead police headquarters, where he was processed on charges of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property as well as several vehicle and traffic violations.

It was unclear from police reports what was stolen.

• Southampton Town police arrested a Riverside man on Monday for driving while intoxicated.

Manuel Franciscomartin, 47, was pulled over in Flanders for failing to maintain his lane of travel. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and a pre-screen breath test.

Mr. Franciscomartin has been charged with DWI, a violation for driving without a license, moving from lane unsafely and crossing road hazard markings.

• A Wading River man was arrested for a DWI in Flanders on Saturday, according to Southampton police.

Kevin Coronadoestrada, 31, was pulled over after a police officer observed him leaving the lane of travel and driving on the shoulder of the road. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was given a pre-screen breath test. He was transported to police headquarters for processing.

Mr. Coronadoestrada has been charged with DWI, moving from lane unsafely, a violation for driving without a license and failure to notify the Department of Motor Vehicles of an address change.

• A Riverside man was arrested in his hometown on Saturday for a DWI.

Erick Aragongenis, 26, was pulled over after failing to maintain his lane of travel. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests, was given a pre-screening breath test and lacked a valid drivers license.

Mr. Aragongenis has been charged with DWI and traffic violations.

• A Mastic man was arrested last Wednesday for a DWI after he was pulled over in Riverside.

Gustavo Sarmientoguanolique, 35, was pulled over after he failed to yield the right of way when entering a lane of travel, nearly causing an accident. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test. He consented to a chemical breath test at police headquarters.

Mr. Sarmientoguanolique has been charged with DWI and traffic violations.

• A Riverside man resisted arrest last Wednesday, after he was pulled over in North Sea for erratic driving.

Jose Castro, 44, refused to participate in field sobriety tests or a pre-screen breath test after he was stopped near Saint Andrews Road. He then refused to place his hands behind his back when police moved to arrest him.

He has been charged with a violation for driving without a license, aggravated unlicensed operation, moving from lane unsafely, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle at Windy Acres Farm on Middle Country Road in Calverton Friday afternoon.

Additional information was not available, although thefts of catalytic converters has been a trend nationwide.

• A man told police Monday that he was threatened by someone with a knife on East Main Street in downtown Riverhead at about 5 p.m. Additional information was not available.

• Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who used Home Depot gift cards that were obtained as part of a phone scam in February.

An elderly Quogue woman was contacted electronically by someone claiming that there was child pornography on her computer. She was directed to purchase $10,000 in Home Depot gift cards to clear the device, police said.

The woman purchased the cards from the Riverhead Home Depot and provided the card information over the phone on Feb. 15 at about 3 p.m. Later that day, three individuals used the gift cards to make purchases at Home Depots across Long Island, from Suffolk to Nassau, and into Queens and Brooklyn.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the mobile app by searching P3 Tips or visiting the website www.P3Tips.com. All calls and messages will be kept confidential.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.