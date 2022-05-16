Overnight shed fire destroys golf carts at Indian Island Golf Course

Damaged golf carts at the shed at Indian Island Golf Course. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Golfers at Indian Island Golf Course in Riverhead will have to navigate the course on foot for the time being after an overnight shed fire destroyed a number of golf carts.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Indian Island Golf Course will be walking only. No carts until further notice,” a sign at the course read Monday.

The Riverhead Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire Sunday night, but not before the golf carts went up in flames.

Bill Sanok, a department spokesperson, said the fire was under control by the time he arrived.

“The fire started in the storage facility where the golf carts are kept,” he said. “It was coming through the roof when the first truck arrived.”

Riverhead had called for mutual aid from the Flanders Fire Department, and it called for its hook and ladder truck, he said.

The fire was under control in about 10 minutes.

“It was extinguished pretty fast,” Mr. Sanok said.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The 18-hole, par-72 public golf course is located on Riverside Drive.