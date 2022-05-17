Community Day event brings roller derby, circus tricks and more to Stotzky Park: Photos
Stotzky Park in Riverhead was the site of the first Community Day event Saturday hosted by the Riverhead Recreation Department.
The event featured a variety of activities, from circus tricks, to roller derby to video games. Several vendors were on hand selling food and ice cream as well.
The event was meant to serve as a kick-off to the summer season. To learn more about upcoming events and activities available through the recreation department, visit their website and social media sites.
See more photos below:
Photos by Jeremy Garretson