Community Day event brings roller derby, circus tricks and more to Stotzky Park: Photos

Members of the Strong Island Roller Derby Revolution at Saturday’s Community Day event at Stotzky Park. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Stotzky Park in Riverhead was the site of the first Community Day event Saturday hosted by the Riverhead Recreation Department.

The event featured a variety of activities, from circus tricks, to roller derby to video games. Several vendors were on hand selling food and ice cream as well.

The event was meant to serve as a kick-off to the summer season. To learn more about upcoming events and activities available through the recreation department, visit their website and social media sites.

See more photos below:

Cheryl, the circus performer, teaches some circus tricks.

The Welsh family takes in Community Day.









Inside the Game On Long Island truck.

Billy Arsa, the owner of the Game On Long Island truck, and Tom Jackson at Saturday’s Community Day.

John Wagner and David Himroth inside the Game On Long Island truck.



Photos by Jeremy Garretson