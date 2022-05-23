Riverhead Raceway: Soper races like a champion

Defending NASCAR Modified champion Kyle Soper of Manorville, seeking his fourth title in five years, got his championship defense off on the right foot, literally. Soper scored a milestone 25th career victory at Riverhead Raceway Saturday night.

Dave Brigati of Calverton was runner-up, with John Baker of Brookhaven third. Justin Brown of Manorville and J.R. Bertuccio of Centereach both recovered from an earlier-race incident that saw Bertuccio sent to the rear for spinning Brown after contact. Brown and Bertuccio were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Dave Brigati of Calverton prevailed for his seventh career Late Models win in a 40-lap event. Ray Minieri of Bay Shore and Chris McGuire of Selden were the next two finishers.

After winning three Crate Modified races in 2021, Owen Grennan of Glen Cove wasted little time in notching his first victory of 2022 winning a 25-lapper. The victory moved Grennan into a tie with Brigati atop the all-time win list with 11 each. Mike Albasini of Flushing was the runner-up and Rich Gerbe of East Northport came in third.

Ken Hyde Jr. of Medford made a triumphant return to his home track after racing off Long Island to win a 20-lap Figure Eight event, the first race for the class in the Miller Lite Triple Crown Series. Hyde drove off to his 11th career win, tying him for 14th on the all-time win list with Arne Pedersen. Gary Fritz Jr. of Mastic Beach, Hyde’s brother-in-law, was second, with Allan Pedersen of Center Moriches third.

Brandon Hubbard of Mastic Beach led from start to finish to win a nonstop 20-lap Blunderbust race. Tom Sullivan of Massapequa was second and defending champion Cody Triola of Bay Shore placed third.

Sean Glennon of Northport was victorious in a Super Pro Trucks 30-lap race. Defending champion Jack Handley Jr. of Medford drove in second, followed by Ethan Brown of Floral Park.

Jason Castaldo of Shirley rebounded from an opening night crash for a 20-lap Legend Race Car win. Nick Morabito of Miller Place and Ray Fitzgerald of Manorville took the next two places.

Tony Ferrante Jr. of New Hyde Park scored a 15-lap win in the Vintage All Stars. Kyle Ellwood of Riverhead was second and Mark Miller of Hauppauge third.

ANTOS, COLLINSWORTH WINNERS

Dave Antos of Lindenhurst scored his second win in eight days at Riverhead Raceway in a 30-lapper for Street Stocks Sunday. A Mini Stock 30-lap race went to Tony Collinsworth of Calverton

In the Street Stocks race, Chris Lescenski of Riverhead was second and Brian McCormack of Holbrook third.

Following Collinsworth in the Mini Stock race were second-place Justin Squires of Flanders and third-place Andrew Farnham of Baldwin.