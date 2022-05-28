Police: Two men shot following late night feud at downtown bar

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Two men were shot early Saturday morning following a verbal dispute at a downtown Riverhead nightclub, town police said in a press release.

Riverhead police said a few patrons got into the dispute shortly after 1 a.m. at Mambo Grill and Lounge, which opened last November at the former Che Argentinian Steakhouse at 33 East Main Street, and hosts a hookah and DJ night called Fuego Fridays.

The altercation spilled out onto a back deck and walkway behind the restaurant, where police said it escalated before the shots were fired.

The two men who were injured by the gunshots were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing at this time and no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information regarding the matter is asked to contact Riverhead detectives at (631) 727-4500.