Cops: Riverhead man killed in two-vehicle crash in Hauppauge

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A Riverhead man died in a two-vehicle crash in Hauppauge early Monday morning, according to Suffolk County police.

Four other people were injured.

Brendan Haverty, 26, was a passenger in a 2019 Toyota Camry that was traveling northbound on Brooksite Drive when the collision occurred with a 2011 Ford Econoline van that was traveling westbound on Route 347. Mr. Haverty was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office.

The crash occurred at about 1:35 a.m.

Police said the driver of the Camry was Abhishek Mukherjee, 42, of Hicksville and the driver of the van was Daneris Garcia Marquz, 19, of Wyandanch. They were both transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

Two other men in the van, ages 18 and 25, was transported to Stony Brook with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.