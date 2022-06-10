Arrest made in murder of teen who went missing from Riverhead’s Timothy Hill Ranch

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Suffolk County homicide detectives on Friday announced the arrest of a 19-year-old Centereach man in the murder of a teen who had gone missing in 2019 from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch in Riverhead.

Henry Hernandez

Henry Hernandez was 15 years old and living at the ranch when he was reported missing in June 2019, Riverhead Town police said later that summer.

On Friday, Suffolk police announced they had identified Henry, who previously lived in Hempstead, as the victim of a homicide, saying his remains were found in March 2020. Police said at the time they believed the unknown victim had been killed about a year prior to the remains being discovered.

John Mann Jr., 19, of Centereach, who online records show lived on the same block where the remains were found, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the teen’s death, police said. Mr. Mann is expected to be arraigned Monday.