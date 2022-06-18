Riverhead police investigating a pair of shootings at same Wilson Avenue home

Riverhead police are investigating a pair of drive-by shootings this week at the same Wilson Avenue home, officials said in a press release.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Detectives said they only learned of the first incident at the home — on Wednesday, June 15 — after shots were fired at the home at 36 Wilson Avenue for a second time at 2 a.m. Saturday.

In the overnight incident police said a car pulled up in front of the home — located in the Millbrook Gables community, also known as The Greens — and fired multiple shots at the residence. During the investigation, detectives learned of the earlier shooting. A vehicle was also struck by gunfire in the prior incident.

The house is owned by Damon Sawyer, 55, of Riverhead, town property records show.

Police said both shooting incidents remain under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 631-727-4500. Calls will be kept confidential, according to police.