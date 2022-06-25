Blotters: Man arrested for DWI after crashing into pole in Flanders

Southampton police arrested a Riverhead man on Sunday for driving while intoxicated after he crashed his car in Flanders.

Rocael Alvaradoxuya, 33, caused heavy damage to the front of his vehicle, deploying the air bag, by hitting a pole, a boat and a mailbox, according to a police report. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test. Mr. Alvaradoxuya refused medical attention on scene. He was transported to police headquarters for processing.

Mr. Alvaradoxuya has been charged with a DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, and driving a vehicle without insurance.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for a DWI last Tuesday after he was found slumped over his steering wheel while parked in left lane traffic in Northampton.

Ronald Espinoborja, 31, was asleep in the driver’s seat with the engine running when police arrived on scene. The car was partially in the roadway with hazard lights on. He almost fell while exiting the vehicle, according to an incident report, and performed poorly on sobriety tests. His license had been suspended in late January.

Mr. Espinoborja’s vehicle was impounded and he was transported to police headquarters for processing. He was charged with a DWI; a highway violation; and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

• On June 15, Riverhead police reported to Heidi Behr Way to, as a police report states, assist a goose. The “goose was assisted without incident,” a report states.

• Police investigated reports of illegal dumping on Grumman Blvd., on June 15. No other information was available.

• Riverhead police on June 16 arrested Chaudhry M. Afzal for “unlawful dealing with a child” at the Calverton Sunoco Station on Middle Country Road. No other information was provided. Also on June 16 police arrested Recep Arakoc during the course of a State Liquor Authority investigation at the Mobile station on East Main Street. He was transported to police headquarters, processed and released on an appearance ticket.

• Aaron Hartmann, age and address unavailable, was arrested June 17 for aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

• Henry P. Kurz, age and address unavailable, was arrested June 17 for driving while intoxicated.

• Refugio Martinez Angulo, age and address unavailable, was arrested June 17 for DWI and held for morning arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.