First Alive on 25 of season set for Friday with fireworks show to follow

People filled the downtown streets in July 2021 for Alive on 25. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Live music, craft beverages, art and food trucks will return to Main Street in Riverhead as Alive on 25 kicks off Friday evening.

The popular street fair is back and the July 1 event will feature a tractor show by the Long Island Antique Power Association and fireworks.

This year marks the first that the event will be held on Friday nights instead of Thursdays. Three additional events will be held July 15, July 29 and Aug. 12, all from 5 to 9:30 p.m. A rain date of Aug. 19 is also scheduled.

“Last year, the feedback was unbelievably positive and we saw the largest turnout to date,” said Kristy Verity, executive director of the Riverhead Business Improvement District.

In addition to the move from Thursday to Friday nights, there are several other changes in store for this year’s festival including a street closure at McDermott Avenue in order to create a bypass for vehicles along Heidi Behr Way during the event, car shows on Peconic Avenue, performances from youth rock bands, a ‘Gel Blaster’ and fun zone at the East End Arts campus at all four events.

After-dark LED circus performers will also be featured on July 15, July 29 and Aug. 12. Due to a new town code, there will be no smoking or vaping of tobacco or marijuana within the event zone, organizers said.

“I’m really excited to see Alive on 25 evolve into more of a community-driven event. Local groups such as the library, nonprofits, East End Arts, LI Science Center and Girl Scouts will be offering free activities to families and more downtown businesses are getting involved and doing fun things,” Ms. Verity said, noting that the Vibes Ink tattoo shop will offer full sleeve temporary tattoos and the Long Island selfie studio is also getting ready to open with themed photo stations downtown.

“It’s great to see Riverhead blooming as an inclusive town, but staying true to its roots as it grows,” she said.

The event will kick off Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m. with live music on multiple stages, local craft beverages, food trucks, vendors, local artisans, face painters, stilt walkers, jugglers and more activities for families. For more information, follow Downtown Riverhead on Instagram and Facebook or visit downtownriverhead.org.