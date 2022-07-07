Town Board grants final site approval to 205 Osborn Avenue project that will feature 37 apartments

The former Long Island Diagnostic Imaging building has been demolished, clearing the path for a new five-story apartment building with offices at the corner of Court Street and Osborn Avenue. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The Riverhead Town Board unanimously approved the final site plan application for the proposed five-story mixed-use building at 205 Osborn Ave.

In a 4-0 vote, the board approved the resolution at Wednesday afternoon’s regular meeting that grants the final site plan approval. Board member Tim Hubbard was absent.

The building will feature 37 residential apartment units above the ground floor and office space to rent on the first floor. Twenty four of the apartments will be one bedroom and 10 will be two bedroom. There will also be three studios.

The demolition of the former Long Island Diagnostic Imaging building at the corner of Osborn and Court Street was recently completed to pave the way for new construction.

The applicant behind the project — 205 Osborn Ave. LLC — plans to seek benefits from the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency at its upcoming meeting Monday. The developer is the Huntington-based G2D Group, which also built the new luxury apartment building at 331 East Main St.

The project was discussed at a recent work session, where the board members heard the final steps that needed to be completed for the site plan approval. The final hurdles related to vegetative buffers that the applicant needed to address.

The Town Board had granted preliminary site plan approval in February.

The Town Board also unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday to authorize the extension of the Riverhead Parking District No. 1 to include the 205 Osborn property.

The applicant outlined in April the reason it had been seeking that petition. The district expansion eliminates the need for the applicant to seek an additional Zoning Board of Appeals variance to allow for 11 on-site, non-residential parking spaces when 15 are required, attorney Chris Kent said at the April meeting.

G2D Group advertises the 205 Osborn apartments as coming in 2023 on its website.