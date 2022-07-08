Queens man sentenced in Simonsen death, Connelly elected BOE president
Here are the headlines for Friday, July 8, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Queens man sentenced to 30 years to life for role in Simonsen death in 2019
Connelly elected president of Riverhead BOE; middle school principal moves to Phillips Avenue
Joanne Goerler, 57, leaves a legacy of contagious positivity
NORTHFORKER
First Look: Meadowlark North Fork now open in Cutchogue
Check out these summer concert series events on the North Fork
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of July 8
WEATHER
Expect partly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.