Queens man sentenced in Simonsen death, Connelly elected BOE president

Det. Simonsen’s picture displayed at a 2019 ceremony in Jamesport. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Friday, July 8, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Queens man sentenced to 30 years to life for role in Simonsen death in 2019

Connelly elected president of Riverhead BOE; middle school principal moves to Phillips Avenue

Joanne Goerler, 57, leaves a legacy of contagious positivity

NORTHFORKER

First Look: Meadowlark North Fork now open in Cutchogue

Check out these summer concert series events on the North Fork

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of July 8

WEATHER

Expect partly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.