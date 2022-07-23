Blotters: Riverhead woman charged with DWI, Police investigating alleged Flanders home invasion

Southampton Town police arrested a Riverhead woman for driving while intoxicated after she crashed into a guardrail in Noyac on Sunday.

Corrina Wilson, 42, told police she swerved to avoid hitting a deer in the road, according to an incident report. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken to police headquarters for processing, where she was held for arraignment.

Ms. Wilson has been charged with a DWI and moving from lane unsafely.

• Police investigated an alleged home invasion in Flanders on Sunday, in response to a concerned caller who claimed someone had pried open her window and entered her apartment.

The reporting officer did not find any signs of forced entry at the window, according to an incident report. The caller said the window was locked from the inside and there was not any property damage.

The incident was “deemed suspicious” in a police report. No further actions were taken.

• Hali Martens, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Friday on Sound Avenue and West Lane in Aquebogue.

• Maria Juan Francisco, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated on Riverside Drive in Riverhead Saturday.

• Frank Sheridan, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday on the Long Island Expressway, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.