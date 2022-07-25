Police seek public’s help finding men who allegedly stole pocketbook, purchased gift cards and iPad

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Riverhead Town Police are asking for the public’s help to locate and identify two men who reportedly stole a pocketbook at a Riverhead store and purchased $2,000 worth of gift cards and more using credit cards they found inside, police said in a press release.

Surveillance video showed the suspects entered ShopRite of Riverhead on July 15. One of the men stole the pocketbook containing the credit cards from a shopping cart. Both suspects then left the store and used the stolen cards to purchase $2,000 worth of gift cards and an iPad at Target in Riverhead, according to the release from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

The alleged suspects. (Credit: Suffolk County Crimestoppers)

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Police Department released images from the surveillance footage of the two suspects and a close-up image of a tattoo on one of the men’s left forearm.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential, according to police.