Daily Update: Planning Board tables vote on proposed industrial complex
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Planning Board tables vote on proposed industrial complex as larger talk begins on similar proposals
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Developers aiming to revitalize Love Lane building seek expedited site plan review
Five town employees face disciplinary charges following retirement party investigation, one suspended indefinitely
NORTHFORKER
Things we’ll do before summer comes to an end
Become an ‘Eccentric Misfit’ with übergeek Brewing Co.’s membership program
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 70 tonight, when thunderstorms and showers are likely.