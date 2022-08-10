Daily Update: Planning Board tables vote on proposed industrial complex

A rendering of the industrial complex proposed in Calverton.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Planning Board tables vote on proposed industrial complex as larger talk begins on similar proposals

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Developers aiming to revitalize Love Lane building seek expedited site plan review

Five town employees face disciplinary charges following retirement party investigation, one suspended indefinitely

NORTHFORKER

Things we’ll do before summer comes to an end

Become an ‘Eccentric Misfit’ with übergeek Brewing Co.’s membership program

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 70 tonight, when thunderstorms and showers are likely.