Blotters: Man arrested for cocaine possession during traffic stop in Riverside

Southampton police arrested a man from Shinnecock Hills in Riverside after finding cocaine in his vehicle.

William Hillen, 41, was initially pulled over for speeding and an equipment violation, according to a police report. His license was revoked in late April and police found the drug while searching his car.

Mr. Hillen was taken to police headquarters for processing. He’s been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, an equipment violation for non-transparent side windows, speeding and driving without a license.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for drunk driving after he struck a parked vehicle in Riverside Saturday.

Hugo Ajcucboch, 42, performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He was transported to police headquarters, where he was held for morning arraignment.

Mr. Ajcucboch has been charged with a driving while intoxicated, failing to use the designated lane, moving from lane unsafely and a violation for being improperly licensed.

• Police responded to a reported assault in Riverside last Monday, after a verbal argument escalated into kicks and shoves.

Neither subject was named in the police report. The caller told police other arguments have turned into physical altercations while the subject said she has made threats over the phone and at work on multiple occasions. Neither pursued charges.

• A Flanders woman was arrested for child abandonment in Hampton Bays last Thursday. Cecelia McLoughlin, 46, was initially in custody of the county sheriff’s office. She has been charged with abandonment of a child and acting in a manner that could injure a minor.

• A Riverhead man told police he was scammed out of $29,472 last Thursday on Route 58 in Riverhead. The case has been turned out to town detectives.

• Daniel Rubio-Reyes, age and address unavailable, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and 2nd degree harassment last Tuesday morning on Lincoln Street and Washington Avenue in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• Eber Palencia, age and address not available, was charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday morning on Route 58 in Riverhead.

• Blaise Marckesano 38, address unavailable, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny last Thursday morning at police headquarters. Additional information was not available.

• A Calverton man told police that someone stole his iPhone and a People’s Bank credit card Friday afternoon at Splish Space on Middle Country Road.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.