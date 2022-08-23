Cops: Man arrested after 16-year-old assaulted, robbed on Osborn Avenue

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A 32-year-old New York City man was arrested after he reportedly robbed a teenager of his cellphone Monday night, Riverhead Town police announced in a press release.

Police received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at 435 Osborn Ave. at approximately 9:15 p.m. and patrol units were flagged down upon arrival by a 16-year-old boy who reported being robbed of his cell phone and assaulted by a man who was still at the scene, officials said.

Detectives were notified and responded to assist in the investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Antoine Thomas.

Mr. Thomas was charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Riverhead Town Justice Court.

The 16-year-old was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500. Calls will be kept confidential.