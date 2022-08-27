Blotter: Flanders man arrested for DWI, Riverhead man cited for reckless driving

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Southampton police arrested a Flanders man for driving drunk in his hometown on Saturday.

Cristhofer Palomequecardenas, 20, was pulled over after a police officer observed him speeding at night with no lights on and driving over the shoulder line. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was transported to police headquarters for processing.

Mr. Palomequecardenas has been charged with a DWI, speeding, failure to signal, moving from lane unsafely, driving without a license and equipment violations for obstructed vision and substandard lights.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for reckless driving in Northampton last Monday, after driving 91 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.

Justus Davender, 27, further accelerated the vehicle when an officer tried to pull him over before eventually coming to a stop. His vehicle was impounded. A passenger — Bryan Ajcuc, 21, of Flanders — was arrested to fulfill an active bench warrant.

Mr. Davender has been charged with reckless driving, unsafe passing on the left, moving from lane unsafely, speeding and illegal signaling.

• A Calverton man was arrested Friday night for operating a vehicle without an inspection certificate after he was pulled over in Water Mill for using a cellphone while driving.

A database check showed the vehicle registration was suspended in June for an insurance lapse, although the driver, 33-year-old Abelino Velasquezpenado, was able to show proof of valid insurance on scene. His license had also been suspended.

Mr. Velasquezpenado has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while using a mobile phone, driving with obstructed view, driving with suspended vehicle registration and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree.

• A Flanders man was arrested in his hometown for driving with a suspended license last Thursday. Juan Sebastianfelix, 20, had been initially pulled over for following a vehicle too closely. He’s been charged with following too close, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving without a license and an equipment violation, according to police.

• The manager of Riverwoods Community in Riverhead reported to police that someone entered an unoccupied home there last Monday. He was unsure whether the woman who entered had a key, but there was no sign of forced entry. Police advised the caller to reach out again if he needs further assistance.

• A Riverside caller reported a missing credit card to police last Thursday. She said she believes it was taken without permission from her purse at work. She discovered it was missing when she noticed unauthorized charges the day before.

• A Riverside man was arrested in his hometown for the open consumption of alcohol last Tuesday. The 33-year-old was arrested and released after an officer witnessed him holding an open Modelo beer bottle. He’s been charged with open consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

• Several callers in Flanders reported vehicle break-ins to police last week. Cash and sunglasses were among items reported missing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.