Back to school preview, Riverhead grad making way as pro wrestler

A new classroom.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Back to School 2022: Return to normal as districts prepare to welcome back students

Riverhead grad, Breezzyy, making his way in wrestling’s ‘minor leagues’

Highway department completes sidewalk project near school

More surveillance cameras set to be installed in Riverhead

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Planning Board deems Sports East’s site plans ready, additional hurdles remain

Cutchogue Fire Department’s annual chicken barbecue returns to traditional format: Photos

NORTHFORKER

Balo Alvarez made a name for himself combining his skills as a seafood chef with his Latin heritage

Explore produce from up-and-coming farms at the Farms for the Future stand in Southold

Craving lobster on the North Fork? Here’s what to order (besides a lobster roll)

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 71.