Cops: Flanders man struck by vehicle following altercation outside home

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

A Flanders man was struck by a vehicle Saturday night following an altercation in Hampton Bays that resulted in three arrests, according to Southampton Town police.

Police responded to a Canal Street home at 11:47 p.m. and officers found a 21-year-old man lying unconscious in the road. Police determined that a physical altercation had taken place at the home, which then spilled outside.

Once outside, a victim who was not identified attempted to leave in a vehicle as the three suspects “began to damage the car,” police said. The driver then struck Franky Rojas-Guevara, 21, who suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Mr. Rojas-Guevara was arrested for third-degree criminal mischief. Police also charged Luis Rojano-Melendez, 25, of Flanders with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief. A 15-year-old who was not named because he is a minor was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief. The boy was released to his parents on a juvenile field appearance ticket, police said.

Mr. Rojas-Guevara has since been released from the hospital, police said.

Police did not announce any charges against the driver who struck the 21-year-old.