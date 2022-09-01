Welcome back! New school year begins in SWR School District: Photos
The staff at Miller Avenue Elementary School in Shoreham welcomed back students on the first day of school Thursday.
With balloons and a “Welcome Back’ banner, the staff — led by principal Claudia Smith — made for a festive environment for the kids.
The Shoreham-Wading River School District was one of many across the county to begin Thursday, while some districts like Riverhead begin after Labor Day on Tuesday.
For more news from the SWR district, follows its recently unveiled Instagram account that will complement its Facebook page and website.
See more photos from the first day below:
Photos by Tara Smith