Welcome back! New school year begins in SWR School District: Photos

Students hold hands on the first day of school at Miller Avenue School Thursday morning. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The staff at Miller Avenue Elementary School in Shoreham welcomed back students on the first day of school Thursday.

With balloons and a “Welcome Back’ banner, the staff — led by principal Claudia Smith — made for a festive environment for the kids.

The Shoreham-Wading River School District was one of many across the county to begin Thursday, while some districts like Riverhead begin after Labor Day on Tuesday.

See more photos from the first day below:



Staff members at Miller Avenue School.

Superintendent Gerard Poole greets students.

Photos by Tara Smith