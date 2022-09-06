Cops: Eight DWI arrests made over Labor Day weekend

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Riverhead Town police arrested eight people over Labor Day weekend as a result of increased Stop-DWI enforcement, officials announced in a press release Tuesday morning.

According to police, increased enforcement began Friday, Sept. 3 and continued into Monday, Sept. 5 and included a combination of increased patrols and three sobriety checkpoints.

Five of the arrests were made at checkpoints, two were made because of observed vehicle and traffic violations and one arrest was made after a single-car crash.

Tiffany Losee, 47, of Riverhead was charged with DWI after she crashed her car into a utility pole on Saturday, officials said. A press release did not note the time or location of the crash.

Two arrests were made at a checkpoint on Sound Avenue near West Lane Saturday. Lazaro Agopianis, 33, of Mattituck, was charged with aggravated DWI and Salvatore Bartolo, 43, of Sound Beach, was arrested on a DWI charge, police said.

Authorities noted in a press release that Mr. Bartolo had his vehicle seized for having a prior conviction for DWI in Florida.

Police also arrested Edgar Vasquez-Herrera, 31, of Riverhead, and Jose Chamale Puluc, 24, of Mattituck, on DWI charges at a second checkpoint along East Main Street west of Elton Street on Saturday.

A third checkpoint on Peconic Avenue resulted in the arrest of Alexander Repenning, 28, of East Hampton on Sunday, officials said.

Police reported two additional arrests made during patrols: Jennifer Nappi, 53, of Aquebogue, on Saturday and Erik Vigfusson, 40, of Port Jefferson, on Monday.

All were processed at police headquarters and held for morning arraignments, officials said, adding that DWI enforcement will continue throughout the year with increased enforcement expected during the holiday season.