Cops: Riverhead man charged with assault for attacking hospital security guard

A Riverhead man was arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting a security guard at Peconic Bay Medical Center two months earlier.

Derek Tuck, 44, was arrested at 6:37 a.m. by Riverhead Town police with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Office, according to a police media release. Mr. Tuck was arrested at 11 W. Main St. and transported to police headquarters and charged with second-degree assault, a felony.

Police reportedly responded to PBMC for a report of a disturbance at 2:45 a.m. July 23. Police at the time determined that a patient had assaulted a security guard and an investigation led to Mr. Tuck being identified as the suspect.

He was arraigned on the assault charge Friday and remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, police said. Information on the arraignment was not immediately available.