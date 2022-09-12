Honoring the lives lost on 9/11 at annual Reeves Park ceremony

Firefighters march to Sunday evening’s ceremony. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The Sound Park Heights Civic Association held its annual ceremony in remembrance of two of its neighbors — FDNY firefighters Thomas Kelly and Jonathan Ielpi — who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attack, when nearly 3,000 lives were lost and led to even more fatalities in the ensuing years due to the contaminated air at ground zero.

The Riverhead Fire Department hung a large American flag and firefighters marched down Park Road, which is also known as Lt. Thomas Kelly Memorial Drive, to where the ceremony was held at the 9/11 Memorial Park.

See more photos below:

Photos by Bill Landon