Cops: Driver charged under Leandra’s Law for driving drunk with child in vehicle

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

A Southampton man was arrested Sunday night under Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving drunk with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle, according to Southampton Town police.

Police observed a motorist failing to maintain his lane of travel on Flanders Road near Red Creek Road in Flanders at about 7:41 p.m. The driver, Segundo Chilenocunchi, 38, was found to be intoxicated.

He was charged with aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony to drive under the influence with a child who is 15 or younger. He also faces additional misdemeanor charges of DWI and endangering the welfare of a child.

Mr. Chilenocunchi was taken to police headquarter to be held for morning arraignment, police said.