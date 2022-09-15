Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 15, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Aug. 2-8, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Dogwood Hollow Farm to PBELL LLC, 200 Phillips Ln (600-45-2-3.4), (V), $337,500

• Lewner, C & J, to Pirgousis, Maria, 120 Grant Dr (600-66-4-1.38), (R), $775,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Rosenblatt, C, to Omeroglu, Engin, 111 Williams Way S (600-61-1-3.67), (R), $660,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Tysz, N Trust to Yakaboski Jr, George, 70 Old Stone Rd (600-97-1-35), (R), $445,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Miller Trust, Richard and Sally, Harvest Pointe, Home 32 (1000-102.1-2-6), (C), $895,000

• Pfanner, A, to Hubby, John, 320 Oak St (1000-136-1-49), (R), $750,000

• Annabel, R, to Becker, Terry, 4550 Stillwater Ave (1000-137-2-7), (R), $940,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Leyland, G Trust to Isabella Point LLC, Oriental Ave & lot 2-006008 (1000-12-2-10), (R), $3,000,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Milward, M, to 33 Priscilla LLC, 33 Priscilla Ave (900-143-1-9), (R), $330,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Nicoletti Jr, J, & Badum to Pittorino, Deborah, 68530 Route 25 (1000-53-2-1), (R), $462,500

• Glaser, D, & Plotkin, L, to Hawkins, Walker, 422 Second St (1001-4-2-35.2), (R), $999,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• LaGrasse, D, to Diab, Samir, 80 Tuthills Ln (600-68-1-4), (R), $637,000

• Hilliker, G by Executor to Quinlan, Heather, 772 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-89-2-9.1), (R), $573,500

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Dunn, M, to Gonzalez, Lynn, 300 Fay Ct (1000-123-5-11), (R), $1,600,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Cape Orient 2021 Trust to Edelman, Mary, 22495 Route 25 (1000-18-1-14), (R), $999,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Gray, T, to Narrow River Properties, 5615 Soundview Ave (1000-58-1-2.1), (R), $800,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• 2 Sebastian Drive to Dugan-Liz, Kelli, 2 Sebastian Dr (600-17-1-5.14), (R), $540,000

• G & Z Riverhead Community to Illa, Cristina, Country Woods Village, #7 (600-82.4-2-7), (R), $569,000

• Patterson, S, to Sarv 11 Properties LLC, 1028-1142 E. Main St (600-106-4-2.1), (R), $450,000

• Summers, P & A, to Perez, Byron, 84 Mulberry Commons (600-109.1-1-84), (R), $405,000

• Flores, A Trust to 729 Roanoke Corp, 729 Roanoke Ave (600-126-2-7), (C), $595,000

• Sharon Hampton Construction to 11 West 2nd St LLC, 11-15 W Second St (600-128-6-6), (C), $450,000

• Falkenbach, D, to Kalata, Ryan, 116 Riverside Dr (600-129-6-11), (R), $865,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Karsch, A, to Rozos, Laura, 1 Gardiners Bay Dr (700-3-2-50), (R), $2,500,000

• Goldberg, E, to Millspaugh, Philip, 10 Bowditch Rd (700-14-3-46), (R), $999,000

• Suratt & Hole by Executors to Silver Beach Hideaway LLC, 7 White Birch Rd (700-25-1-46), (R), $890,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Tuthill, D Trust to Johnson Trust, Rebecca, 20 Tuts Ln (600-92-5-19), (R), $2,110,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• 54075 Main Road Realty to Beckwith Corner LLC, 54075 Route 25 (1000-61-2-7.3), (C), $900,000

• McKay, S, to Greeley, Alexander & Kristen, 150 Blossom Ln (1000-69-3-10.3), (R), $1,260,000

• Minasi, M & L, to Southold Realty Inc, 3145 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-2-12.1), (R), $1,200,000

• Ratner, S & D, to Walberg, Christina, 490 Windy Pt Ln (1000-78-6-11), (R), $729,000

• JSF Partnership to Staub, Craig, 1430 Esplanade (1000-88-6-13.46), (R), $8,000,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

Lynch, K & K, to Cordova, Erick, 233 Great Rock Dr (600-36-7-26), (R), $610,000

• Ruggiero, R & T, to Joson, Donato, 48 18th St (600-52-2-35.1), (R), $575,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)