Joint application between Town, CAT submitted to Riverhead IDA for transfer of EPCAL land

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, joined by Town Board members Bob Kern, Tim Hubbard and Frank Beyrodt, signed the agreement with CAT, represented by Justin Ghermezian. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The joint application between the Riverhead Town Board and Calverton Aviation & Technology to transfer land at Enterprise Park at Calverton to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency was publicly released Thursday, about five months after the agreement was signed.

The application to transfer the title of the more than 1,643 acres from the Town — in its role as Community Development Agency — to the IDA, was done in order to expedite the sale and redevelopment of the property.

The 66-page application can be viewed here. It includes a letter from CAT attorney Peter Curry to IDA executive director Tracy Stark-James.

“Today, upon the conveyance of approximately 1,644 acres to Calverton Aviation & Technology, it is poised to move forward in partnership with all levels of government to redevelop the land at EPCAL consistent with the Town’s vision,” Mr. Curry wrote in the letter, dated Sept. 8.

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar signed a letter in March along with Justin Ghermezian, the managing member of CAT, to make the joint application. At the time, Chris Kent, the attorney representing CAT, said he expected the application to go before the IDA around August.

The Town Board voted in March to make the application to the IDA to transfer title of all acreage it owns at EPCAL to the Riverhead IDA in order to facilitate the sale and transfer of the EPCAL property, minus the land owned by the town, such as the sewer district and parks.

This action allows the sale to advance prior to the completion of the subdivision — the main component holding up the sale, officials said.

Mr. Curry wrote that the development team CAT has assembled includes J. Petrocelli Construction, the company selected as master developer for the Town Square project, as well as Patchogue-based BLD Architecture, which has done several projects in Riverhead. He also includes R&M Engineering of Huntington, whose engineers are designing infrastructure for Phase I of the development.

Phase I includes “at least 1,000,000 square feet of industrial aviation, aerospace innovation, transportation innovation and other technology and associated tenants, as well as other synergistic warehouse/distribution/logistics, industrial, commercial environmental, energy and academic uses within the first five years after closing on its transaction with the Agency,” Mr. Curry wrote.

The application notes CAT and the CDA propose to conserve over 1,300 acres of “environmentally sensitive land.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.