See photos from the 41st annual Hallockville Country Fair and Craft Show

Kids got to learn how to milk a cow at the Hallockville Country Fair and Craft Show Sunday. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The Hallockville Country Fair and Craft Show returned for its 41st annual festival under a beautiful skies Saturday and Sunday.

With live music, food vendors, pony rides and historic house tours, there was plenty for everyone to enjoy.

The event also included a new feature — a small farmers market to showcase farm fresh goods from around the North Fork. Highlighted vendors were Jamesport Sourdough and Coffee Co., Peconic Gold Oysters and Aki’s Kitchen.

Kids also got to enjoy hay bale rides and a petting zoo among the activities.

See more photos from Sunday below:

Photos by Bill Landon