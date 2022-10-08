Police Blotters: Riverside man charged with DWI after fleeing the scene of a crash in North Sea

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

• A Riverside man was arrested after fleeing the scene of an accident in North Sea on Saturday.

Darwin Lopezfunes, 24, rear-ended another vehicle and continued without stopping to document the incident with police, according to an incident report. He was followed by the other driver, who called police. Responding officers found that Mr. Lopezfunes was intoxicated.

He has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident that caused property damage, driving without a license and DWI.

• Southampton police arrested a Flanders man for driving while intoxicated just after midnight Saturday in Hampton Bays.

Wilmer Fajardoalvarracin, 28, was pulled over after an officer watched him pass a red light and make a left turn onto Montauk Highway while failing to maintain his lane of travel, according to a police report. His breath smelled strongly of alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy and he had slurred speech. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and a pre-screen breath test.

Mr. Fajardoalvarracin was transported to police headquarters for processing. He has been charged with driving without a license, crossing road hazard markings, DWI, moving from lane unsafely and passing a red light.

• A Riverhead man was arrested in his hometown for a DWI on Sunday, after witnesses called to report erratic driving.

Erasmo Chantayun, 24, was observed by a reporting officer stationed at the Community Center in Riverhead, who followed him from Flanders Road onto County Route 105 and pulled him over after witnessing a traffic infraction. Mr. Chantayun smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and glassy red eyes and was unsteady on his feet, according to an incident report. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was held for morning arraignment.

Mr. Chantayun has been charged with a license restriction violation, DWI, moving from lane unsafely and driving with an obstructed view.

• On Friday, a Flanders caller told police his cellphone had been stolen from a job site last month after he connected it to a charger. He said when he called his phone, someone answered and told him that he “is not getting his phone back,” according to a police report. He tried to track the phone and failed. The reporting officer called the number, with no response. He said he wished to document the incident for insurance.

• Multiple callers in Flanders reported vehicle break-ins to police last week. One caller on Tuesday said $20 was missing, but there was no damage to the vehicle, which was left unlocked overnight. On Wednesday, another caller said $240 was missing from his vehicle and a caller on Thursday reported a stolen Garmin GPS.

• A Riverhead man told police Saturday afternoon that someone had a check signed in his name that was cashed it in the amount of $9,800, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Two unknown women stole $274 worth of merchandise from the Walgreens store on Route 58 Friday and then fled on foot, according to police.

• Dawn Rubino, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while ability impaired Saturday afternoon on West Main Street in Riverhead, according to police.

• A man damaged the rear end of a car on Sound Avenue in Baiting Hollow Sunday morning and then fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

• A grand larceny was reported at the Polo Ralph Lauren store in Tanger Outlets Saturday morning, according to police.

Additional information was not available.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.