Cops: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Flanders Road

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after rear-ending a vehicle on Flanders Road Thursday night, according to Southampton Town police.

William Hynes, 22, of Flanders was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle and rear-ended a Kia that had stopped in traffic, police said. The driver of the Kia, a 34-year-old Speonk man, and a 12-year-old passenger were not injured.

Mr. Hynes was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital. The Flanders Fire Department and Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance also responded to the scene to aid the victims.

Police received calls just before 7:30 p.m. alerting them of the crash west of Long Neck Boulevard.

No charges have been filed and no criminality is suspected, police said. Southampton detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation and New York State Police also responded to assist in the accident reconstruction.