Cops: Driver arrested under Leandra’s Law after attempting to flee scene of crash

An alleged drunken driver attempted to flee the scene of a crash Sunday night while driving with two minors, according to Riverhead Town police.

The driver, Angel G. Ordonez Guitz, was arrested under Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony DWI to drive drunk with anyone age 15 or younger.

Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash in front of 700 Old Country Road just after 6 p.m. As police arrived, Mr. Ordonez Guitz attempted to leave the scene in the pickup truck he was driving. The other vehicle involved in the crash was a Volvo, police said.

Mr. Ordonez Guitz was found to be intoxicated and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police said his daughters, ages 8 and 11, were in the pickup at the time of the crash.

A media release did not provide additional details on how the crash occurred. No injuries were listed.