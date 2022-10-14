Daily Update: Foundation to donate second rink to Riverhead, Football game moved to 9:30 a.m. Saturday
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Peconic Hockey Foundation to donate second rink to Riverhead that can be used for deck hockey in summer
Riverhead football game against Walt Whitman moved to 9:30 a.m. Saturday
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Former Floyd Memorial Library director honored
Girls Volleyball: Mattituck moves one step to closer to league title after win in Dig Pink match
NORTHFORKER
Sediment & Sentiment is a new wine club from two Long Island wine veterans
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of October 14
WEATHER
Cloudy skies are forecast today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45.
Clear, sunny skies are in the forecast through the weekend with highs forecast near 68 and low temperatures in the low 50s.