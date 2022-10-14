Daily Update: Foundation to donate second rink to Riverhead, Football game moved to 9:30 a.m. Saturday

The Riverhead football team takes the field at Bay Shore earlier this season. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Peconic Hockey Foundation to donate second rink to Riverhead that can be used for deck hockey in summer

Riverhead football game against Walt Whitman moved to 9:30 a.m. Saturday

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Former Floyd Memorial Library director honored

Girls Volleyball: Mattituck moves one step to closer to league title after win in Dig Pink match

NORTHFORKER

Sediment & Sentiment is a new wine club from two Long Island wine veterans

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of October 14

WEATHER

Cloudy skies are forecast today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45.

Clear, sunny skies are in the forecast through the weekend with highs forecast near 68 and low temperatures in the low 50s.