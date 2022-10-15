Cops: Laurel man charged with burglary

A 30-year-old Laurel man was arrested Saturday for a burglary committed in July, according to Riverhead Town police.

Lawrence Connor was charged with second-degree burglary after allegedly entering a Calverton residence and taking items from the basement on July 18. Police said Mr. Connor was arrested at his home and transported to police headquarters pending an arraignment on the felony charge.

Mr. Connor was remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional and was also wanted by Southold Town police on an active bench warrant.