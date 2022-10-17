Police seek public’s help to locate missing teenager

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a frequent runaway from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

Nasir Scruggs, 16, left the ranch at about 1:50 a.m. Monday without permission. He fled on foot on Middle Road in an eastbound direction. He has been known to frequent areas in Nassau County and Queens, police said.

No foul play is suspected in his departure.

Police said Nasir is Black, about 5 foot 11 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black nylon sweatpants, a black knit hat and red/black Jordan brand sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.