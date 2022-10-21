Riverhead native killed in brutal attack in Oklahoma

James Patterson died following the attack Monday night in Oklahoma. (Courtesy: GoFundMe)

A Riverhead native who had recently moved to Oklahoma was killed in a brutal attack earlier this week and the suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

James Patterson, 22, who was known as Jimi, was struck in the head with an axe in what police described as an unprovoked attack at an home in Tulsa, Okla. at about 7:30 p.m. Monday. Tulsa police said Mr. Patterson was sitting on the couch eating in the apartment when the suspect, Israel Trejo, was standing in the living room and holding an axe that he was attempting to buy from another person.

The suspect and Mr. Patterson never spoke, police said. After a few minutes of holding the axe, Mr. Trejo swung the weapon and struck Mr. Patterson in the head. He was transported to a local hospital and the suspect fled the house and was later caught by police shortly afterward.

Police said there were several witnesses in the house at the time as well as security cameras that recorded the incident.

Mr. Patterson died from his injuries Thursday, police said. The initial charge of assault with a deadly weapon has now been upgraded to first-degree murder, police announced Friday.

Classmates of Mr. Patterson’s from Riverhead High School plan to organize a vigil to remember Mr. Patterson sometime in the next few weeks. Details are not yet set.

“It’s really sad,” said Casey Hansen, a former classmate at Riverhead High School. “The whole community is shook.”

Ms. Hansen, who was a year older than Mr. Patterson, remembered him as “the funniest kid ever” and someone who could make anyone smile. She said they had been friends from a young age, from when they attended summer camp together in Jamesport, and remained in contact after high school even as they both moved away from Riverhead. She now lives in Florida.

“He was such a good kid,” she said. “He was one of a kind.”

Ms. Hansen said Mr. Patterson had been living with his mother in Oklahoma. He is survived by his older sister, Alyssa Robichaud, as well as a younger half-sibling on his father’s side.

“He would always talk about how he was so excited for a baby sister,” Ms. Hansen said.

Lexus Gilliam, a 2018 Riverhead graduate, organized a GoFundMe page to support the family and set a goal for $25,000. Just under $1,900 was raised as of midday Friday.

“Jimi had a great heart; he was very intelligent and was always the class clown keeping a smile on everyone’s face,” the GoFundMe says.

Ms. Hansen said she was at work when a friend reached out to share the tragic news.

“He did not deserve this,” she said.