Daily Update: Restaurant Depot seeks tax breaks, New leadership for Riverhead Democratic Committee

Laura Jens-Smith, the president of the Greater Jamesport Civic Association, will now lead the Riverhead Democratic Committee. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister/file)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Nov. 9, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Former supervisor elected chair of Riverhead Democratic Committee

Restaurant Depot seeks tax breaks from IDA

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Representative for hotel in Greenport says village Planning Board has been ‘adversarial’

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Nov. 10

North Fork Thanksgiving at Home: Your guide to holiday catering

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 51.