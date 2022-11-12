Cops: Flanders man arrested in armed robbery

A 24-year-old Flanders man was arrested Friday night for an armed robbery in the Target parking lot on Route 58, according to Riverhead Town police.

Brandon Wollney faces one count of first-degree robbery, a felony. Police said the Mr. Wollney knew the victim. Police received a 911 call shortly after 7 p.m. as the victim was reportedly following the suspect’s car after the robbery. Police were given a description of the suspect’s vehicle and located it a short time later on Flanders Road.

Detectives responded to investigate and determined that the victim was parked at Target when Mr. Wollney entered the vehicle, displayed a handgun and demanded cash and property from the victim, police said.

Mr. Wollney was held for arraignment in Riverhead Town Justice Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.