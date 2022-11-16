Daily Update: Town officials discuss recent crime spike, Southold voters approve housing fund
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Police chief, Town Board discuss downtown safety after recent armed robberies
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold voters approve transfer fee that could rake in millions for local community housing
From Mattituck to North Carolina: Trio sign to play lacrosse in college
NORTHFORKER
Introducing southforker: eat, drink, live, breathe in the Hamptons
SOUTHFORKER
Take a seat: set a trend-forward table with help from Hildreth’s this Thanksgiving
Cook this now: Honeynut-Tahini Dip
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Periods of rain are expected throughout the morning, mainly before 10 a.m.
Winds could gust as high as 32 mph and the low tonight will be around 37.