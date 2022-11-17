Police seek public’s help to locate 15-year-old girl

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl reported missing from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

Mya Feliciano-Rameriez left the ranch at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and has not returned, police said in a Thursday media advisory.

Mya is a white Hispanic girl who is 5-foot-2, about 120 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She had a birthmark over her lip and red cursive style tattoos on both forearms. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans and black Jordan sneakers.

No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.