Blotters: Riverhead woman scammed out of $15,278, Man arrested for DWI following crash

• A Riverhead woman told police unknown people attempted to scam her out of $15,278 Friday afternoon on Bayberry Path. Additional information was not available.

• A 32-year-old Riverhead man was arrested in Northampton after a crash on Cross River Drive last Tuesday, according to Southampton Town police.

The driver, Epifanio Valeyajvix, reportedly admitted to drinking beer, according to a police report. The crash occurred at about 12:12 a.m.

The driver was charged with driving while intoxicated and multiple traffic violations. He was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and then brought to Southampton Town Police headquarters for processing after he was released from the hospital.

• A woman told police last Tuesday that someone opened an Altice account in her name and purchased two iPhones valued at $2,331, according to police.

•Three women stole $67.97 worth of merchandise from the Forever 21 store at Tanger Outlets. Additional information was not available.

• About $400 worth of gift cards were reported stolen from a car parked on Mill Road in Riverhead, according to police.

• Heidy Melgar Barrientos, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated last Thursday on Hallett Avenue and Pulaski Street.

• Pedro Itzep-Yap, age and address unavailable, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt last Tuesday on Kroemer Avenue, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Police received a report of a suspicious person using a hammer to break into a parked car in the driveway of a home on Wood Road Trail in Flanders shortly before noon Sunday. A responding officer saw the person attempt to pry open the back door with a hammer in one hand and a long metal wire to slide into the top to try to gain access.

Police determined that it was the owner of the vehicle who lived at the home and he had locked his only key in the center console.

• A Riverside resident reported to police Saturday that $600 had been stolen by someone off a dresser as well as a lock box containing three gold chains. The lock box was found across the street outside the Randall Street residence, but the gold chains were missing.

The resident told police that the theft occurred between 11:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. There was no forced entry and two kids were home, who reportedly did not hear anything. A detective was notified to follow up with an investigation.

• A 36-year-old Riverhead man was arrested for DWI in East Quogue last Thursday following a single-vehicle crash on Montauk Highway. The driver, German Alberto Hernandez Aguilar, suffered a minor head injury in the crash. He was transported to PBMC and was released before being brought to police headquarters for processing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.