The 42nd Infantry Division Band of the New York Army National Guard is bringing holiday music to three locations in Suffolk County this weekend, according to a press release.

The concert band is playing at these locations: the Warrior Ranch Foundation on Edwards Avenue in Calverton; the Bristol in Holtsville; and the Long Island State Veterans Home in Stony Brook.

“These holiday shows are an opportunity to spread holiday cheer,” the release said. “Members of the 42nd Infantry Division Band are citizen soldiers who serve in the Army one weekend a month, two weeks a year, while also living full-time civilian lives in communities across our state. Our members are thrilled to be bringing music to the communities where they live.”

The Warrior Ranch show is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.