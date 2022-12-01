Two Timothy Hill residents charged with attempted burglary following card shop break-in

The Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch in Riverhead. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Two juveniles, ages 14 and 16, were arrested Thursday on charges of third-degree attempted burglary for their role in a Nov. 16 break-in at Bapa Cards and Gifts on Route 58, according to Riverhead Town police.

In the Nov. 16 incident, police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at the card shop around 10 p.m. and found broken glass at the front of the store. They then stopped the 14- and 16-year-olds in the back of the store.

Police say they had just ran off from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch on Middle Road, where they lived.

Police had briefly detained the youths, but later determined that a full investigation was needed and the youths were turned over to the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

The Detective Division then charged the youngsters with attempted third-degree burglary on Thursday.

The 14-year-old has a court date in Suffolk County Family Court, and the 16-year-old has a court date in the Suffolk County Supreme Court Youth Part, according to police. Authorities did not release their names.