Top Stories 2022: Peconic Land Trust purchases Broad Cove in Aquebogue for preservation

The former duck farm property in Aquebogue may be purchased for preservation. (Credit: Tim Gannon/file)

In January, the Peconic Land Trust acquired a scenic and vital piece of the North Fork: the former duck farm property in Aquebogue known as Broad Cove. The site, alongside Terry Creek and adjacent to Indian Island County Park, had once been targeted for a massive resort complex called the Vineyard Resort and Spa.

Hailed by PLT president John Halsey as an “incredible property,” the tract comprises 100 acres of creek, wetlands and woodlands. Given its proximity to Indian Island County Park’s 275 acres, the acquisition enlarges the expanse of preserved land along the western and northern edges of Flanders Bay. Mr. Halsey said approximately $12 million was needed to secure the deal: $11.5 million for the purchase and $500,000 for carrying costs. The seller was Walo LLC. Andreas Weisz, a managing partner in Walo LLC, said his grandfather, Stanley Weisz, acquired the former duck farm property 30 years ago and always wanted to see it preserved.

“We see this as his legacy, his pride and joy,” Andreas Weisz said in a statement.

Stanley Weisz’s wish that these 100 acres be spared development will allow it to become a nature preserve where people can walk in woods and alongside salt water. The property includes 25 acres of tidal wetlands and some 8,000 feet of shoreline on Terry Creek. A number of old buildings and structures dating back to the property’s duck farm days were removed before the closing.

All in all, the acquisition is a huge win for protecting the beauty of the North Fork.