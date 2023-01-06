Riverhead News-Review 2022 People of the Year

The 2022 People of the Year.

As part of a tradition dating back more than three decades, we are delighted to announce the Riverhead News-Review’s People of the Year awards to honor those who have made a difference in our community.

Below is a complete list of this year’s honorees. Click to read more about each person and join us in congratulating them all!

Person of the Year: The Rev. Bohdan Hedz

Community Leader of the Year: Marylin Banks-Winter

Educator of the Year: Rose Horton

Sports Person of the Year: Bob Finan

Public Servants of the Year: Steve Shauger & Kristy Verity

Business of the Year: The Suffolk Theater