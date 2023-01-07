Riverhead Town police responded Friday evening to a report of a man shot in the head, with two possible perpetrators fleeing in an unknown direction, according to a press release.

When police and first responders responded to the scene in front of 747 East Main Street at 6:14 p.m, aid was rendered to the victim, identified in a release as James Ayers, 47, of Flanders. Mr Ayers was transported to an area hospital, the release said.

“The hospital that is treating Ayers has requested anonymity due to the possibility of further violence,” the release said, adding that Mr. Ayers was in critical condition.

The release added that town police and the New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit are “currently processing the scene for additional evidence”