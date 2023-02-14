Southampton police searching for thieves of ‘Welcome to Flanders’ sign

Southampton Town police are searching for the person or people that stole a “Welcome to Flanders” sign from the hamlet last week.

According to police, the sign was stolen from the corner of Pleasure Drive and County Road 104 overnight last Thursday into Friday morning. The sign was reported stolen around 4 p.m.

Anyone with information on the incident or whereabouts of the sign is asked to contact the Southampton Town Police Department at 631-728-5000, the detective division at 631-702-2230 or the crime hotline at 631-728-3454. Tips can also be emailed to [email protected]. Police said calls will be kept confidential.