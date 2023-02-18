Southold Town police said two vehicles collided at 11:30 p.m. Friday on Route 25 in East Marion resulting in four deaths.

None of the dead have been identified pending notification of next of kin, a police department release said.

“The crash is currently being investigated by the Southold Town Police Department and the New York State Police accident reconstructive team,” the release said. “Suffolk County Police Emergency Services Unit as well as East Marion, Orient and Southold Fire Departments responded.”

No further information was provided.